Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $23,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Rentals by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,323,000 after purchasing an additional 151,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 953,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $187,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.32.

NYSE URI opened at $302.49 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $321.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

