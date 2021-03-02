Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1,101.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $22,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.92.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

