PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Up 2,366.7% in February

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 2,366.7% from the January 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,717,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRVCF opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. PreveCeutical Medical has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, develops options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products in the United States and Canada. It has research and development programs, including dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for type 2 diabetes and obesity; a soluble gel drug delivery program, which provide relief from pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; Nature Identical peptide therapeutic applications; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the addictive analgesics, such as morphine, fentanyl, and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions.

