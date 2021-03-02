PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Up 2,366.7% in February

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 2,366.7% from the January 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,717,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRVCF opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. PreveCeutical Medical has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.
PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile
