Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%.

APTS stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. 6,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,030. The company has a market capitalization of $405.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTS. Jonestrading began coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

