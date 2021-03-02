Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 119,768 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scion Asset Management LLC increased its position in Precision Drilling by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 475,907 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Precision Drilling by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Precision Drilling by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 51,014 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 62,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Precision Drilling from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $313.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. The business’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

