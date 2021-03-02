PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in PPL by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,835,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.