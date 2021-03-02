PowerPool Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.85 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One PowerPool token can currently be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00004418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $41.40 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.99 or 0.00491286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00074387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00077204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00079722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00055386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.39 or 0.00483727 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,675,139 tokens. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

PowerPool Token Trading

