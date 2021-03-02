Polymetal International’s (AUCOY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AUCOY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polymetal International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Polymetal International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Polymetal International stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.30. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

