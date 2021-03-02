PolkaBridge One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.73 Million (PBR)

PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:PBR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, PolkaBridge has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One PolkaBridge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaBridge has a total market capitalization of $13.72 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.85 or 0.00508815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00073353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00077854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00077045 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00054759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.00 or 0.00462101 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

PolkaBridge Coin Profile

PolkaBridge’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. PolkaBridge’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000,000 coins. PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaBridge is a decentralized application platform. One of PolkaBridge’s product is PolkaBridge DEX – a decentralized exchange that allows users to swap tokens on Polkadot to other ones on other blockchain platforms without any centralized organizations. In addition, with the smart farming mechanism, liquidity providers can earn rewards. “

