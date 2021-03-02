PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (PGF.AX) (ASX:PGF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (PGF.AX) (ASX:PGF) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (PGF.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.86.
About PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (PGF.AX)
