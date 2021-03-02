Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $65.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $52.46 on Monday. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of -158.97 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $400,076.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,228.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

