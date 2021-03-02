Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) shot up 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.49. 492,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 642,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLT. Sidoti cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 30.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

