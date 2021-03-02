Pivotal Research Raises Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target to $211.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its price target hoisted by Pivotal Research from $114.00 to $211.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

NASDAQ:LBRDA traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $146.40. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,033. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $162.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.85 and its 200 day moving average is $147.43. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 119.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15,784.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,732,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,721,262 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,954,000 after acquiring an additional 215,092 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5,135.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 194,821 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 54.1% in the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 456,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,729,000 after purchasing an additional 160,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

