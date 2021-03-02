Piper Sandler Weighs in on Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%.

WWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

WWW stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $37.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,192 shares of company stock valued at $225,182 over the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

