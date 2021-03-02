Piper Sandler Raises Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $135.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Shake Shack from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.37.

SHAK opened at $117.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.56 and its 200-day moving average is $84.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -175.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $2,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,586,483.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $12,292,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $110,073.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,965 shares of company stock worth $36,273,116. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,387,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

