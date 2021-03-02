Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.70.

NYSE:PNW opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $100.73.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

