Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $186.33 and last traded at $186.15. Approximately 5,658,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 7,028,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.16.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $228.28 billion, a PE ratio of -204.56 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 329.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,758 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,682,000.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

