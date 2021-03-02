PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $689,139.00

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $689,139.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.95 or 0.00513906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00073606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00077520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00076744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00055840 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.56 or 0.00466763 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 75,250,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.