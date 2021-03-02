PieDAO DEFI++ Market Capitalization Tops $1.64 Million (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market cap of $1.64 million and $5,900.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can currently be purchased for about $4.89 or 0.00009987 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.31 or 0.00511247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00073952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00078348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00077129 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.83 or 0.00461249 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

