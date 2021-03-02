Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.78. Approximately 212,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 149,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 628,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 156,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 53,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 18,583 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.