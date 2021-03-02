Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phibro Animal Health.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 14.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAHC stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,307. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $921.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.