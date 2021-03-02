Pharmaxis Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pharmaxis Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 5,900.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

PXSLY stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Pharmaxis has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

Pharmaxis Company Profile

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma.

