Pharmaxis Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pharmaxis Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 5,900.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
PXSLY stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Pharmaxis has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.
Pharmaxis Company Profile
