Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 84,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,223,000 after purchasing an additional 123,273 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 338,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 226,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 406,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,504,664. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

