Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) (TSE:PRU) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06.

Shares of PRU opened at C$1.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.60. Perseus Mining Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.23.

About Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

