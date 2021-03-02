Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) (TSE:PRU) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06.

Shares of PRU opened at C$1.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.60. Perseus Mining Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.23.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

