Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the January 28th total of 411,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Shares of Perseus Mining stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Perseus Mining has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

