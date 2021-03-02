Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives $54.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Perficient stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,185. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Perficient has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $63.56.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $289,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,853.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,375,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Perficient by 209.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 190.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Perficient during the third quarter worth $145,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

