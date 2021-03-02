PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.07. 157,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

