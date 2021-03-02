pEOS (PEOS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $62.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded 60% higher against the US dollar. pEOS has a market cap of $950,586.91 and approximately $62.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.74 or 0.00520352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00073043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00077717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00077068 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.70 or 0.00462172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00026883 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

