People s United Financial Inc. Sells 18,745 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,745 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $13,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.41. 64,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,416. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

