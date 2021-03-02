People s United Financial Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of People s United Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $33,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $253.75. 92,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,927. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $257.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.