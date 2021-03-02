People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 1,302 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,323 shares of company stock worth $28,511,638 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $271.78. The stock had a trading volume of 260,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,009,022. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.63. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $318.30 billion, a PE ratio of 103.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

