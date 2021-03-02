People s United Financial Inc. Has $16.44 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.00. 33,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,432. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $138.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.56.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

