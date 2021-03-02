People s United Financial Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,022 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.0% of People s United Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MBS ETF worth $41,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,609 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,836,000 after purchasing an additional 598,064 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,335,000 after purchasing an additional 267,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,502,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,299,000 after buying an additional 207,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $109.15. The stock had a trading volume of 48,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,667. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.06.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

