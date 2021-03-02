Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 target price (up previously from C$10.50) on shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$9.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$813.44 million and a P/E ratio of 125.51. Pason Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.74 and a 52-week high of C$12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 794.87%.

In other Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$333,900.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

