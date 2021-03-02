Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given a C$50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on Parkland (TSE:PKI) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a strong-buy rating on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.82.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$39.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52. The firm has a market cap of C$5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 29.00. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$17.57 and a 12 month high of C$45.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,131,455.30. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total transaction of C$1,666,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,256,299.11. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $2,198,972 over the last 90 days.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

