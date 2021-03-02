Pareto Securities Lowers Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) to Hold

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Avance Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Avance Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Avance Gas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVACF opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. Avance Gas has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.