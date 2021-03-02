Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 19,330 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,905 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 19,330 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.72.

EOG stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.09. 86,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,997,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $72.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.