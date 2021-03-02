Papp L Roy & Associates Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after buying an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $95.67. 5,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,774. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.80. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $97.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.