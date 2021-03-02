Papp L Roy & Associates Has $21.95 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises about 2.5% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $21,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 236,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,949,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNI. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.74. The stock had a trading volume of 40,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,751. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $116.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

