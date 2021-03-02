Papp L Roy & Associates Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,162,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,492,000.

VIG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.79. The company had a trading volume of 137,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,860. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

