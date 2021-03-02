Papp L Roy & Associates Acquires 113 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 88.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.94. The stock had a trading volume of 67,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,964. The firm has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

