Papp L Roy & Associates Acquires 113 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 88.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
MDT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.94. The stock had a trading volume of 67,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,964. The firm has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.79.
In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
