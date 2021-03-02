Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $112.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.65.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $93.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.24, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $110.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average is $89.14.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,131,000 after buying an additional 516,534 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,745,000 after buying an additional 267,771 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 506,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,964,000 after buying an additional 229,593 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,335,000 after buying an additional 199,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,335,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

