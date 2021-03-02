Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 84,476 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478,442 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 84,476 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $59,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,962,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 143,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,452,412. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

