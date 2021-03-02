Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 256,621 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 456,701 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 256,621 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $50,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,699 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 25,569 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 225,449 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.70. 24,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,261,216. The stock has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.51 and its 200-day moving average is $110.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

