Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,427,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,619,929 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $80,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after buying an additional 4,215,596 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,162,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several research firms have commented on GE. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

