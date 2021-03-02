Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,615 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $68,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 253,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,056,000 after buying an additional 69,051 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 38,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $495.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.04.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $6.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $482.88. The stock had a trading volume of 24,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $466.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.