Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 355.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,619,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263,967 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $124,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $75.80. 116,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,994,891. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

