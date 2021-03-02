Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,053 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $106,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,936,000 after purchasing an additional 80,851 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after acquiring an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Synopsys by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 315,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.12. The stock had a trading volume of 19,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.
In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Insiders sold 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
