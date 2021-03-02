Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,053 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $106,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,936,000 after purchasing an additional 80,851 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after acquiring an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Synopsys by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 315,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.12. The stock had a trading volume of 19,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Insiders sold 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

