Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Raised to $94.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target raised by Barclays from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

