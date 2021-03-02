Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 95,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter.

PTLC stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.03. 221,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53.

